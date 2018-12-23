Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $982.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $982.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $998.10 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $909.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 474,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,796. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

