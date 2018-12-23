Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 474,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000.

NYSE ATI opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

