Allergan plc (AGN) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $15.90 Per Share

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Investment analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allergan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2020 earnings at $17.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.05 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.52.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $131.46 on Friday. Allergan has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at $884,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at $821,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 347.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 3,032.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 849,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

