Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantica Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $773,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

AY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

