Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Natus Medical worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BABY opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $494,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,427.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

