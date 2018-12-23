Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.12 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 782.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

