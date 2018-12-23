Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,464,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEA stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $984.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

