Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,624,000 after buying an additional 1,306,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 706,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,498,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 359,030 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,088.3% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 302,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 288,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/alliant-energy-co-lnt-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.