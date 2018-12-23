Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 315,646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $4,496,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,200,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 181,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD opened at $10.27 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-decreases-holdings-in-modine-manufacturing-co-mod.html.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.