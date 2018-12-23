Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 55.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,417,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 506,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 595,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 200,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

MTD stock opened at $545.33 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $521.79 and a 1-year high of $697.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total value of $1,569,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total value of $268,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-lowers-position-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.