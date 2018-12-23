Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.46 Million Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 459,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,443,437.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $6.11 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.76.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

