Alphabet (GOOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $973.69

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $973.69 and last traded at $989.00, with a volume of 151023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,009.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $702.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other Alphabet news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,721,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/alphabet-goog-hits-new-52-week-low-at-973-69.html.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.