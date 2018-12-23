Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $991.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $981.19 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $712.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (down previously from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

