alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €14.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.58 ($14.63) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.21 ($14.20) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

