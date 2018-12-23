Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) to announce $172.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year sales of $562.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $591.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.40 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alta Mesa Resources.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. Alta Mesa Resources’s revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Mesa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

