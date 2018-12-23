Altagas (ALA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.54

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 1359769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altagas from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Altagas from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their target price on Altagas from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Altagas Ltd will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Altagas’s payout ratio is currently -27.69%.

In other Altagas news, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total transaction of C$99,845.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00.

Altagas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

