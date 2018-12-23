Altair Engineering (ALTR) Shares Down 5.8%

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.73. 754,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 344,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -40.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

