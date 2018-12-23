Alteryx Inc (AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In other Alteryx news, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $48,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $2,461,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and sold 227,462 shares valued at $12,294,431. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5,621.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -160.90 and a beta of 1.03. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

