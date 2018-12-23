Amalgamated Bank Has $249,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,613,000 after buying an additional 664,587 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 563,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,510,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $385,933.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 4.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

