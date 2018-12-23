Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/amalgamated-bank-lowers-holdings-in-hillenbrand-inc-hi.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.