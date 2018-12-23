Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,277 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,226,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,190,000 after purchasing an additional 185,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 430,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACIW opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,277 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/amalgamated-bank-sells-10277-shares-of-aci-worldwide-inc-aciw.html.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.