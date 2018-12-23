Amazon.com (AMZN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,714.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,096.01.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $1,377.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,160.55 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 799.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,471,000 after buying an additional 251,227 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.