Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.21 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

