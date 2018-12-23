AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

ABEV stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

