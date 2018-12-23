AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of AMBEV S A/S worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $17,363,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

