American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of American Express worth $765,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $118.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $114.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

