American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $272.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.27 million and the lowest is $259.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $242.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 991,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $20,000,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,436,559.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,384,479 shares of company stock valued at $47,915,315 over the last ninety days. 26.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 2,334,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

