American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.43 Million

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce sales of $77.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the highest is $78.36 million. American Public Education posted sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $298.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.26 million to $299.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.53 million, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $303.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

APEI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 484,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,680. The stock has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $448,759. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 91.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 206.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.