Amir Nashat Sells 91,210 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 91,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,222,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 13th, Amir Nashat sold 17,788 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $296,525.96.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,379,042.88.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $804.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,448,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,828 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,828 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

