Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In last one month, shares of Anadarko Petroleum have lost narrower than its industry. Anadarko has a few deep-water assets, which run the risks of adverse weather conditions. In addition, the modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock. However, Anadarko Petroleum’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. Focus on high-return assets and the sale of non-core properties boosted Anadarko Petroleum’s efficiency.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

