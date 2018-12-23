Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVD opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

