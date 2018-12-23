Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. CL King started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

BGS stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.55. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 1,234,551 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 146.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 659,552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,075,000 after buying an additional 149,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

