Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Exelon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 161,939 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. Exelon has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

