Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. GameStop posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GameStop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth about $177,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.