Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Kadant reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,025 shares in the company, valued at $600,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $218,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. 175,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,581. Kadant has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

