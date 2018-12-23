Analysts Expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $66.00 target price on Allied Motion Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

