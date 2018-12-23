Analysts Expect Casa Systems Inc (CASA) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.09. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply