Analysts Expect Casa Systems Inc (CASA) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.09. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

