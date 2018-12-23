Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Luke A. Latimer bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,036.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,170 shares of company stock worth $164,449. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

