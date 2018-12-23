Analysts Expect Switch Inc (SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Switch reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Switch from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after buying an additional 4,470,378 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,370,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 47,301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,422,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,419,030 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 844,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 2,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 664,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Switch has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.