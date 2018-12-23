Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,382. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $472.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

