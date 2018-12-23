Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP)

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.11 (Buy) from the nine analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has declined by 0.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 50 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

