Analysts Set Mongodb Inc (MDB) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Mongodb news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $4,458,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $56,344,131.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,929 shares of company stock valued at $71,251,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 243,350 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 587.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,433 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,342. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

