Analyzing Applied Minerals (AMNL) & Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Zenyatta Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

This table compares Applied Minerals and Zenyatta Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38% Zenyatta Ventures N/A -5.77% -5.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and Zenyatta Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $2.44 million 3.09 -$14.91 million N/A N/A Zenyatta Ventures N/A N/A -$1.22 million N/A N/A

Zenyatta Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Minerals and Zenyatta Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Applied Minerals beats Zenyatta Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Zenyatta Ventures Company Profile

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.