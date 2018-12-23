Analyzing CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR.B) & Atlantica Yield (AY)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Atlantica Yield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Yield 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atlantica Yield has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Atlantica Yield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $11.86 billion 0.15 -$552.42 million N/A N/A Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 1.92 -$111.80 million ($0.18) -107.22

Atlantica Yield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not pay a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -8.24% -6.83% -1.88% Atlantica Yield -3.17% 3.21% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment refers to transmission of electric power in Brazil. The Distribution segment is responsible for power distribution in six states of the North and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company was founded in June 11, 1962 by Getulio Dornelles Vargas and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

