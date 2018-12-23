Analyzing Charter Communications (CHTR) and Vidaroo (VIDA)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Vidaroo (OTCMKTS:VIDA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidaroo has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Charter Communications and Vidaroo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 4 13 1 2.74 Vidaroo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charter Communications presently has a consensus price target of $359.94, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Charter Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Vidaroo.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and Vidaroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 24.39% 2.39% 0.76% Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Communications and Vidaroo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.56 $9.90 billion $2.65 107.14 Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Vidaroo.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Vidaroo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Vidaroo Company Profile

Vidaroo Corporation, a video technology company, engages in licensing an online video platform and performing professional video production activities. It operates and licenses an online video platform under a software-as-a-service model that consists of a series of Web-based applications, a centralized user console, and an application for the management of the platform. The company's video platform is divided into two editions comprising Publisher, which is divided into a series of modules; and Enterprise edition that allows management of multiple content destinations. It licenses its video platform in on-demand and enterprise programs. The company's video platform provides video management, live streaming, content delivery and syndication, player functionality, social destination, analytics, and advertising capabilities. It is also involved in the creation and support of video imagery in the entertainment business; and support of video production for traditional media and corporate presentations, and in-house production of content. The company was formerly known as Gen2Media Corporation and changed its name to Vidaroo Corporation in April 2010. Vidaroo Corporation is based in Winter Garden, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.