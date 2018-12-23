Analyzing DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) and NutraFuels (NTFU)

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and NutraFuels (OTCMKTS:NTFU) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. NutraFuels does not pay a dividend. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and NutraFuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NutraFuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraFuels has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and NutraFuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A NutraFuels -54.51% -204.01% -115.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and NutraFuels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR $605.73 million 1.54 $198.34 million $0.02 16.50 NutraFuels $1.79 million 9.53 -$23.62 million N/A N/A

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NutraFuels.

Summary

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR beats NutraFuels on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

About NutraFuels

NutraFuels, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray. The company also offers Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products, such as HempGenix spray, hemp CBD spray, and E-Vape spray. NutraFuels, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

