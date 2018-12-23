Analyzing Ferguson (FERGD) & Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGD) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 0 8 14 0 2.64

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $466.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Ferguson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams $14.98 billion 2.35 $1.77 billion $14.27 26.39

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Ferguson.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams 10.92% 45.22% 8.49%

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Ferguson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment to specialist contractors primarily in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems primarily to commercial contractors for new construction projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. It operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. The company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,310 branches and 22 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co. engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering. The Consumer Brands Group segment sells portfolios of branded and private-label products through retailers in North America and in parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, and also operates global supply chain for paint and coatings. The Performance Coating Group segment offers coatings and finishes, and sells in industrial wood, protective and marine, coil, packaging, and automotive markets. The company was founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

