Analyzing Golfgear International (MCHA) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Golfgear International and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golfgear International -47.63% -65.89% -22.14% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B 6.52% 14.23% 5.61%

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Golfgear International does not pay a dividend. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Golfgear International has a beta of -3.64, indicating that its stock price is 464% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golfgear International and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golfgear International $510,000.00 46.50 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B $2.85 billion 1.19 $176.75 million $1.15 18.69

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Golfgear International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golfgear International and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B beats Golfgear International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golfgear International Company Profile

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

