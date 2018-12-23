Analyzing J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY) and Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

J D Wetherspoon pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dunkin Brands Group pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dunkin Brands Group pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dunkin Brands Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon $2.28 billion 0.67 $89.95 million N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $860.50 million 6.17 $350.90 million $2.43 26.46

Dunkin Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J D Wetherspoon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 2 0 1 0 1.67 Dunkin Brands Group 1 15 8 0 2.29

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus price target of $69.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group 30.28% -41.14% 7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats J D Wetherspoon on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

