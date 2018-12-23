Analyzing Restaurant Brands International (QSR) and Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Restaurant Brands International and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 0 3 11 0 2.79 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $69.62, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 2.84 $648.80 million $2.10 24.61 Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.39 $4.03 million N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 12.76% 28.42% 5.92% Ark Restaurants 2.91% 8.05% 4.18%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Ark Restaurants on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama. It also owns and operates 19 fast food concepts; and engages in catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

